The News You Need To Know In A Minute 3/21/19

It appears New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will not accept a plea deal offered to him by Florida prosecutors. A source familiar with the case told CNN won’t take the deal. He is set to be arraigned March 28th.

——-

West Palm Beach police said one person is dead and several others are injured after two shootings yesterday afternoon. Both victims were male and taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds one of them died in the hospital. The other is expected to survive. An eyewitness, who declined to identify herself, said a woman was in the car with the wounded man who crashed head-on with a white pick-up truck.

———

President Trump is again targeting the late Arizona Senator John McCain.

And the feud between President Trump and the husband of senior adviser Kellyanne Conway is heating up again.

——–

An eight-year-old homeless refugee from Nigeria has won the New York State chess championship.

After winning, Tani’s story went viral and a GoFundMe account that raised over 180-thousand-dollars in three days has allowed Tani and his family to move out of the shelter and into a new apartment in Manhattan.

——-

No one won the half billion dollar Powerball so it rolls over again…next drawing is Saturday night.