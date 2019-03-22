The News You Need To Know In A Minute 3/22/19

President Trump is expected to arrive at PBIA on Air Force one around noon today to meet with five Caribbean leaders at Mar-a-Lago this afternoon.

Trump will stay on the island until Sunday. Road closures along Southern Boulevard and on Palm Beach are already in place.

President Trump says it is time for the U.S. to fully recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Trump tweeted yesterday that the region is of “critical strategic and security importance” to Israel and regional security. Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House next week.

Instagram says it plans to block anti-vaccine hashtags in a crackdown on medical misinformation. The platform made the announcement Thursday after media outlets reported about the continued spread of anti-vaccine misinformation on Instagram and Facebook. An Instagram spokesperson said removing the hashtags would take several weeks.

Three number-one seeds are in action on the second full day of the NCAA Tournament today. Florida State advances… Virginia takes on Gardner-Webb, Duke battles North Dakota State and North Carolina clashes with Iona.

And the Miami Open continues at Hard Rock Stadium this weekend with tennis greats Roger Federer and Serena Williams both playing.