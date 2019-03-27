The News You Need To Know In A Minute 3/27/19

Strong gusts of wind are expected in South Florida this week. It begins with winds hitting 25 miles per hour this afternoon. A powerful storm system moving offshore will cause winds to get worse, peaking at over 35 miles per hour at times tomorrow. Winds should subside some on Friday, but it will remain breezy and make for poor beach and boating conditions.

Thousands of people are without power after a fire at the Florida Power & Light substation. Fort Lauderdale police say lightning struck the Sistrunk substation, about 8 last night causing at least 30,000 people to lose power.

The city of Riviera Beach has a new mayor after 12 years…following yesterday’s run-off elections. Ronnie Felder pulled off a big victory becoming the city’s new mayor and beating the incumbent Thomas Masters with 58 percent of the vote

The owner of the New England Patriots appears headed to a jury trial in his prostitution case.

The charges against Jussie Smollett have been dropped. The studio and network that produces “Empire” is happy that actor Jussie Smollett is not being prosecuted for allegedly staging an attack on himself.

President Trump may visit Lake Okeechobee on Friday. His 2020 budget proposal is seeking $63 million for Everglades restoration and last October, the President signed America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 into law, which created a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee to filter out toxins that contribute to harmful algae blooms.

Tonight’s Powerball drawing is worth a massive 750-million-dollars. This is the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot in history. If the winner chooses the cash option, they’ll take home 465-million.