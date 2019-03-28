The News You Need To Know In A Minute 3/28/19

It is windy and rainy, not the best day for the Palm Beach Boat Show and the first day of baseball and the women’s semi-finals at the Miami Open at the Hard Rcok to kick off.

President Trump hits the road today for a rally in Grand Rapids Michigan and will end up here in Palm Beach tonight –

The president is also scheduled to visit Lake Okeechobee tomorrow.

——

Palm Beach Gardens is dealing with a large number of poisonous toads. The cane toads can release toxins that would be harmful to pets or even people. Images showing the toads filling pools, climbing walls, and covering driveways has been going viral on social media. The toads are expected to spread throughout South Florida in the next few weeks due to recent rains and warm temperatures.

———

Family planning is most effective when used correctly and regularly. That’s the motivation behind a proposed line of rings, earrings, wristwatches and necklaces that administer pregnancy-prevention hormones regularly and can be changed weekly.

Researchers at Georgia Tech are developing contraceptive jewelry that administer hormones through tiny patch-like backings as they press against the skin.

———

Powerball has a $768 million winner. The winning numbers drawn last night. And the winning ticket.. sold in Wisconsin.

———

FSU takes on Gonzaga in the sweet sixteen tonight at 7 we will carry the game live her on 850 WFTL