The News You Need To Know In A Minute 3/29/19

A late night landing for Air Force One touching down at West Palm Beach International Airport just after 11 p.m. Thursday night.

After a raucus rally in Michigan, the President arrived in Palm Beach county and will now be focused on Lake Okeechobee and the deadly blue green algae problem.

———

New England Patriot’s owner Robert Kraft is filing a request to have video evidence in his prostitution case be suppressed.

Reports say Kraft’s lawyers are claiming this is a “governmental overreach” and say law enforcement overstepped in trying to nab Kraft and 24 other men.

——-

Disney World will soon ban guests from smoking or vaping in the park. Also there will be a size limit on strollers.

——-

New mental health report shows Austin Harrouff thought he was ‘half dog’ days before the deadly face-biting attacks in Tequesta.

——-

After spending more than 40 years behind bars…. two Florida men who faced the death penalty… are free. Their convictions overturned. Though unknown at the time…a third man…now deceased… confessed to the crime.. a number of years later.

——–

A new group of legendary musicians will enter the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tonight. Janet Jackson, Def Leppard and The Zombies headline the class of 2019. The induction ceremony is being held in Brooklyn, New York, with a simulcast shown at the Rock Hall in Cleveland.