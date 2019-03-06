The News You Need To Know In A Minute 3/6/19

Despite this vote by the Broward County School Board, Robert Runcie is keeping his job.

And during his State of the State address yesterday, Governor DeSantis asked the state senate to uphold his decision to suspend Broward Sheriff Scott Israel for his alleged neglegence during the Parkland shooting.

The end of the Nouman Raja manslaughter trial is near and the case will soon be in the hands of a jury. The jury is expected to start deliberating this afternoon.

———-

The FDA is approving a new antidepressant for people with depression that is so bad no other treatments work. The nasal spray esketamine acts within hours and could help about five-million Americans who have major depressive disorder and have not been helped by traditional medication. It must be given at a doctor’s office or clinic.

——-

Asia is home to cities with the world’s worst air pollution. China and India take up much of a new list of the world’s 100 most polluted cities for 2018 in a report from air quality monitor AirVisual. Guru-gram, India came in at number one. India took 22 of the top 30 spots. And we have the Green New Deal.

———-

R&B singer R. Kelly is calling the allegations against him of sexually abusing underage girls not true.

He sat down for an exclusive interview with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King. Kelly said he would have to be stupid to hold girls against their will with the history of accusations against him.