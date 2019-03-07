The News You Need To Know In A Minute 3/7/19

We are on verdict watch as the Palm Beach County jury deliberates in the Nouman Raja manslaughter trial.

A Miami TV reporter is heading home after being detained and then kicked out of Venezuela.

Local animal rescue nursing two hounds found starving in Jupiter Farms. One was found dead.

Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman will be sentenced today.

Don’t forget to spring ahead this weekend…Senator Marco Rubio want to make Daylight Savings Time permanent.
And Jeopary! host Alex Trebek has stage four pancreatic cancer.

