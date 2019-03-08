The News You Need To Know In A Minute 3/8/19



President Trump is expected to arrive at PBIA today to spend the weekend at Mar-a-Lago and hold a fundraiser on Sunday. Watch for road closure around Palm Beach and Southern Boulevard.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was sentenced to nearly four years in prison. Manafort faced between 19-and-a-half to 24 years behind bars per federal guidelines, but the judge in the case called that range “excessive.” Manafort who has been held in solitary confinement was confined to a wheelchair in poor health as a result.

——-

A federal judge is tossing out Stormy Daniels’ lawsuit against President Trump, giving him two straight court victories over the former porn star.

——–

Florida lawmakers are another step closer to legalizing the smoking of medical marijuana.

At the Governor’s request, the Florida Senate overwhelmingly approved a measure that would allow patients to smoke medical marijuana if doctors deem it the proper treatment.

———-

A mild earthquake shook the grounds of Northwest Florida Wednesday night. According to the United States Geological Survey the quake’s epic center was near the Alabama border and was the first earthquake on record to hit Northwest Florida.

———

Two female detention deputies with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office resigned after an internal affairs investigation found they had sex with inmates. Sheriff Ken Mascara says a comprehensive review of all policies and procedures at the St. Lucie County Jail is underway to ensure that no other violations exist.

———-

A Florida man apparently obsessed with Taylor Swift has been arrested, again, in New York.