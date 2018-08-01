North Korea handed over 55 boxes said to contain the remains of 55 Americans last week. The war dead are being transferred to Hawaii where the formal process of identification will begin. Vice President Mike Pence will be on hand to receive them.

A federal judge temporarily blocking the release of blueprints online to make 3D guns.

A heroic marine veteran who learned CPR in the service helped save the life of a 10-month-old baby who fell in backyard pool in Boca Raton yesterday afternoon.

Police in Sweden are on the hunt after thieves made off with the royal family’s crown jewels stolen from a cathedral about 80 miles from Stockholm.

The jewels taken: two crowns and an orb date back to the early 17th century and are described as invaluable objects of national interest.

The post The News You Need To Know In A Minute 8/1/18 appeared first on 850 WFTL.