The News You Need To Know In A Minute 8/13/18

Today is the first day of school for nearly 200-thousand students K-12 in Palm Beach County. Martin county schools begin today too. Broward schools open on Wednesday.

Early voting also gets underway today in Palm Beach County. There are 15 early voting cites in the county. The information is up at our website. The race for governor is on the ballot.

The FBI is investigating, but terrorism isn’t believed to have been a factor in a bizarre passenger plane theft in Washington State. After performing some stunts in the air, he ended up crashing on an island in the Puget Sound where he died. not before he said to the tower, “I am going to do a coulple of barrel rolls and call it a day.”

Jupiter’s Brooks Koepka won The PGA Championship Sunday, but golf icon Tiger Woods and Jupiter resident was back in the hunt again

The PGA Championship was the last major of the year…hopefully Woods will be back for the Masters in April.

