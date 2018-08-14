A New Mexico judge is allowing bond for five adults accused of child abuse at a compound allegedly used to train kids to carry out school shootings.

The judge in Taos County rejected a motion to hold the five defendants. He set a $20-thousand bond for each of them if they agree to be on house arrest and GPS monitoring.

One man is in custody after he crashed a vehicle into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in London injuring several pedestrians.

Authorities have not said whether this is a terror-related incident.

A Sarasota Florida Legislative candidate is apologizing for fudging a fake college diploma but she’s not quitting the race.

Melissa Howard says she’s sorry about presenting a fake college diploma, but “vote for me.”

Family members are confirming that legendary singer Aretha Franklin is gravely ill. The Detroit native is at home and her family is asking fans to pray for her.

The post The News You Need To Know In A Minute 8/14/18 appeared first on 850 WFTL.