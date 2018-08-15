The News You Need To Know In A Minute 8/15/18

Today is the first day of school in Broward County, which means it is the first day back to MSD High School in Parkland where students will find changes such as new cameras, doors, and a small army of security guards and police officers on campus..but no metal detectors.

Vermont’s Democratic nominee for governor is making history as the first transgender nominee of a major political party for governor beating out a 14 year old.

The jury in the Paul Manafort bank and tax fraud trial could get the case today. The defense for the former Trump campaign chief rested its case yesterday without calling any witnesses for his defense.

Relax…

It’s National Relaxation Day. The holiday reportedly started in 1985. National Relaxation Day encourages people to take a break from their daily routine and do things that are not stressful, like reading a book, watching television or taking a day off work.

