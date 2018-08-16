Florida prosecutors have decided not to file domestic battery charges against the stepmother of actress Lindsay Lohan arrested July 26 after her husband told Boca Raton police that she threw a glass candleholder at him during a fight over a cellphone. Police say they can’t file charges because of insufficient evidence and an uncooperative victim.

Two local priests were named in the bombshell report about sexual abuse of children in Pennsylvania.

Jurors in Alexandria, Virginia are set to begin deciding the fate of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort this morning on charges of bank and tax fraud.

The Dolphins play their second preseason game tomorrow night. Miami travels to face the Panthers at Carolina. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill played one series in the Fins’ 26-24 loss to the Bucs. He’s expected to see the field more this week.

The post The News You Need To Know In A Minute 8/16/18 appeared first on 850 WFTL.