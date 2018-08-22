A suspect who is an illegal immigrant is charged with first-degree murder over the death of missing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts.

President Trump is again calling the investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election a witch hunt after Paul Manafort is convicted on 8 of 18 felony charges and his personal attorney Michael Cohen pled guilty to 8 felony charges and implicated the president in directing him to pay hush money to two women.

More than one hundred Florida Atlantic University students were forced tomove off-campus to a hotel because the university overbooked its on-campus dorms. The 109 students are being housed at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott on Airport Road, about a mile drive from the Boca Raton campus. At least they get big beds and a continental breakfast.

The attorney for two Manatee County men accused of animal cruelty for a shark-dragging incident off the Gulf Coast claims the shark might have already been dead before being dragged behind the boat. If the shark was dead…no crime?

Primary Election day is Tuesday…we will have special coverage that day. A new FAU survey has Congressman Ron DeSantis up by one point over Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam. On the Democratic side, former Congresswoman Gwen Graham has a double-digit lead.

The post The News You Need To Know In A Minute 8/22/18 appeared first on 850 WFTL.