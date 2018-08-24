The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two missing boaters who never returned from a trip to the Bahamas from Stuart.

The couple, both 37 left Stuart Wednesday morning and never arrived in the Bahamas. The search is spanning an area the size of Rhode Island.

Hurricane Lane is moving closer to the Hawaiian island chain and dumping close to two feet of rain on parts of the Big Island causing flooding and landslides. Lane was downgraded to a Category 3 storm yesterday but it’s still packing sustained winds of 120 miles an hour.

A three-judge panel unanimously rejected a stand your ground appeal from attorneys for former Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja who shot and killed Corey Jones as he waited for a tow truck on the side of I-95. Raja’s attorneys can still try to convince the jury this was a classic case of self-defense.

Police found an unloaded handgun in the backpack of a student at John I. Leonard High School this week and Palm Beach County School Police arrested the student. Perfect example of see something say something.

The post The News You Need To Know in A Minute 8/24/18 appeared first on 850 WFTL.