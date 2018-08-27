The News You Need To Know In A Minute 8/27/18

Local and federal law enforcement investigators are working to learn why a Baltimore man shot more than a dozen people at a video game tournament in Jacksonville.. Authorities say the 24-year-old man killed two people and wounded at least eleven others before killing himself yesterday. His motive is still unknown.

One person is dead after a body was found in a Broward County lake.

The body was found yesterday in a car that had sunk in a lake in Deerfield Beach near South Powerline Road. The body has not been identified

This will be a week of ceremonies to remember Senator John McCain who died late on Saturday from an agressive brain cancer.

The city of Detroit will be showering their last respects on the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin this week with various funeral events.

There are reports that sports commentator Jemele Hill and ESPN are through. Hill and ESPN have reached an agreement for the network to buy out her contract, ending her 12-year run. Things started going south last September when she tweeted that President Trump is a white supremacist. A month later she was suspended after criticizing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Hill’s last day on the air will be this Friday.

