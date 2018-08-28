The News You Need To Know In A Minute 8/28/18

Today is Primary election day and nearly one-point-nine million Floridians have voted early or voted by mail. That tops early voting turnout for the last primary in 2016, a presidential election year.

Democrat Gwen Graham and Republican Ron DeSantis appear to be the frontrunners in their respective parties’ races for governor.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.as voters statewide nominate candidates for governor, attorney general and agriculture commissioner.

We will have special election coverage all day with results beginning at 8:00 tonight.

Eleven women, including a breast cancer survivor, are suing Massage Envy. They’re claiming massage therapists sexually assaulted them at four locations across Palm Beach County and five others statewide.

Sunday’s mass shooting at a Madden 19 tournament in Jacksonville is forcing the video-game maker to cancel other events.

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson announced that the company is scrapping three other qualifying events for the Madden Classic.

Zoo Miami is puzzled by the sudden death of a popular attraction. Bocco the chimp was found dead yesterday afternoon after not showing any signs of illness.

