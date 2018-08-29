Andrew Gillum is the first African-American nominee for governor of Florida. In a shocking upset, the Tallahassee mayor narrowly defeated former Congresswoman Gwen Graham in yesterday’s Democratic primary.

Ron DeSantis is the Republican nominee for governor in Florida. In his victory speech after yesterday’s primary, DeSantis made a point of thanking President Trump.

And five incumbent congressional members held off their primary challengers. District 18 Republican Brian Mast beat two challengers, and District 26 Republican Carlos Curbelo won his primary, as well. As for the Democrats, Alcee Hastings won his primary in District 20, while Ted Deutch won in District 22, and Frederica Wilson won in District 24.

The mother of a student killed in the Parkland school shooting is now in a position to make some changes on the Broward County School Board.

Lori Alhadeff won yesterday’s Broward School District primary in District Four, and she did so with enough votes to avoid a runoff.

With Alhadeff’s victory, Broward School Superintendent Robert Runcie’s job may be in jeopardy.

The Florida Supreme Court will decide if the Stand Your Ground law applies to police officers. Broward Deputy Peter Peraza shot and killed a man who was carrying an air rifle in 2013.

The Dolphins play their fourth and final preseason game tomorrow night against the Falcons in Atlanta. Miami has lost its first three exhibition games.

The post The News You Need To Know In A Minute 8/29/18 appeared first on 850 WFTL.