The News You Need To Know In A Minute 8/3/18

There seems to be a good chance South Florida will avoid a major hurricane this year. The new hurricane forecast released yesterday predicts a below-average season because water in the Atlantic is cooler than normal. The experts are also predicting just one major hurricane this season of Category Three or higher.

The five leading Democratic candidates for governor met for a final debate before this month’s primary election last night in Palm Beach Gardens. Gwen Graham is currently leading the democrats and Congressman Ron DeSantis is leading the GOP race.

The red tide that one scientist calls the worst in a decade is creeping toward Tampa Bay. The effects of red tide could be seen yesterday in Siesta Key where hundreds of dead fish, sea turtles, dolphins, seabirds and manatees have been seen on local beaches in the last few weeks.

Stores across the Sunshine State have begun the sales tax holiday on back-to-school supplies. The sales tax holiday runs from today through Sunday the 5th. Eligible items include clothing, shoes, and school supplies…electronics such as computers are not included in the sales tax holiday.

