The News You Need To Know In A Minute 8/30/18

Canadian authorities issued an international warrant for a former fifth grade Palm Beach County teacher and U.S. Marshals arrested him at his Delray Beach home yesterday. He is charged with sexually abusing a teenage family member.

A deadly shooting in Florida may involve the state’s “stand your ground” law. Dash cam video of an Uber driver in the middle of a fare and legally carrying a gun is confronted by an angry boyfriend who had a fight with his girlfriend in a bar and mistakenly thought she was in the Uber the driver shoots him. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says “This is a justifiable homicide all day long”:

Palm Beach Police arrested have arrested two men accused of beating a 59-year-old woman from Palm Beach and kidnapping her in an attempt to extort $2.5 million from her.

The two men are facing charges of kidnapping, attempted robbery, aggravated battery, extortion, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A firestorm is brewing following comments from Florida’s Republican candidate for governor. Ron DeSantis, endorsed by President Trump, is accused of using racially-charged language targeting his African-American opponent, Andrew Gillum.

The Dolphins face the Falcons in their preseason finale tonight in Atlanta. Miami and Atlanta are both 0-and-3. The Fins will host the Tennessee Titans in Week One a week from Sunday.

