Elections officials announced yesterday that a recount will take place this weekend for a coveted Broward school board seat. The school board race recount will determine if Donna Korn got the majority needed to avoid a runoff in November against Ryan Petty, whose daughter was killed in the Parkland school shooting.

The Dept of Environmental Protection released results of tests on blue-green algae plaguing the Treasure Coast waterways and found it to be very toxic. The algae was found to be more than 50 times more toxic than what is considered hazardous.

Today, it’s the final farewell for Aretha Franklin…former President Clinton will attend the Queen of Soul’s funeral in Detroit.

Senator John McCain’s body will lie in state today at the US Capitol which is a rare honor.

Speaking of rarified air…NASA says astronauts had to plug a hole in the International Space Station yesterday. The ISS crew used sealant to stop air from leaking through the hole.

NASA says the crew was never in danger.

The post The News You Need To Know In A Minute 8/31/18 appeared first on 850 WFTL.