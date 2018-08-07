The News You Need To Know In A Minute 8/7/18

Accused Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz’ confession sheds light on his thought process before the deadly school shooting.

Cruz also told investigators that he’d been hearing voices for years that told him to “burn, kill, destroy.” An edited video of the confession will be released today.

SpaceX has successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral carrying an Indonesian communications satellite into orbit lift off was shortly after 1:00 this morning.

Today is another round of midterm primaries. The 2018 midterms are just about three months away-and today voters in Missouri, Kansas, Michigan And Washington all head to the polls.

Florida’s Primary election is August 28th.

Singer Pink is recovering after spending the night an Australian hospital because of a stomach virus

And surprise the Bachelorette Becca picked Garrett…if you have been watching then you know this is a surprise.

