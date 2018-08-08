The News You Need To Know In A Minute 8/8/18

Instead of a major milestone, FAU graduates experienced a major disappointment in Boca Raton last night. A sticky note found in the ladies bathroom at Fau threatened to blow up the 5:00 graduation.

The fourth and final suspect in the murder of rapper XXXTentacion is now in police custody. The Broward County, Florida Sheriff’s Department says 20-year-old Trayvon Newsome surrendered to authorities at his attorney’s office in Fort Lauderdale late yesterday afternoon.

The Broward County School Board has unanimously approved a medical marijuana policy that will allow students to receive medical marijuana treatment on school grounds under tightly controlled conditions.

The mysterious Hollywood studio that apparently swiped the Brady Bunch home from Lance Bass is being revealed. HGTV..they want to fix it up…maybe flip it?

Today is National Cat Day…meow.

