The News You Need To Know In A. Minute 9/11/18

Today marks 17 years since the terror attacks of September 11th. You will see extra security at South Florida airports today on this anniversary of 9-11. Officials say extra security will be in place at PBIA, MIA and FLL even though there is no specific threat against the airports. Also, air travel is already being impacted by Hurricane Florence.

The monster hurricane is bearing down on the Carolinas with winds reaching up to 140 miles an hour. Category four Florence is expected to impact the east coast on Thursday. Millions are bracing for impact. And once the storm hits forecasters fear Florence will stall.

A man who shot and killed a carjacking suspect in Palm Beach County will not face charges. Police say the shooting was justified because the father pulled the trigger in fear of his daughter’s safety and he has a concealed weapons permit.

Congressman Ron DeSantis is resigning from the House to fully focus on his campaign for governor of Florida.

A new research paper argues that Pluto should be a planet again.

