The News You Need To Know In A Minute 9/18/18

President Trump is declassifying some documents from the Russia investigation. They should be available to the public later this week.

The floodwaters keep rising and so does the death toll from Hurricane Florence. At least 31 people have died since the storm made landfall last week.

Most were in the Carolinas, where heavy rain has caused major flooding across both states.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman accusing him of sexual assault 30 years ago in high school are set to testify in a public hearing next Monday.

President Trump is laying new tariffs on China. The White House announced plans for a ten-percent tariff on 200-billion-dollars worth of Chinese imports yesterday. The sanctions will take effect next Monday.

Roseanne Barr is playing spoiler her character dies of an opioid overdose.

The power is back on in New Orleans, after a cat knocked out electricity to more than seven-thousand homes and businesses. The cat didn’t make it.

