President Trump travels to North Carolina today, to visit areas where Hurricane Florence and its aftermath have done some of the worst damage.

The woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault wants an FBI investigation to take place before she testifies in any Senate hearing on the allegations.

850 WFTL will hold a panel discussion tomorrow morning on sexual harrassment and abuse and what to do if you believe you are a victim or and have been wrongly accused.

That’s tomorrow morning at 9:05.

Federal safety regulators have fined several contractors responsible for the FIU bridge that collapsed earlier this year in Miami killing six.

SeaWorld and a former executive will pay more than five-million dollars to settle federal fraud charges. The SEC accused SeaWorld of failing to inform investors about the adverse impact the documentary film Blackfish had on the theme park company’s reputation and business.

The post The News You Need To Know In A Minute 9/19/18 appeared first on 850 WFTL.