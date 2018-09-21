The News You Need To Know In A Minute 9/21/18

It was like a warzone. An alleged kidnapper armed with an AK-47 rifle is dead after exchanging gunshots with police a few blocks from Miami International Airport Thursday night.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser is willing to testify before a Senate committee, under certain conditions. Christine Blasey Ford’s attorney told the Senate Judiciary Committee that Ford’s willing to testify next Thursday. Ford won’t appear at a hearing scheduled for Monday, saying it’s too soon.

In a three to two vote last night the town of Jupiter banned medical marijuana dispensaries within the town limits. Jupiter joins Palm BeachGardens, Tequesta, Juno Beach and North Palm Beach in prohibiting dispensaries.

The mother of a Greenacres woman stabbed to death in the nation’s capitol says she is burying her newly engaged daughter in her wedding gown…she also says she forgives her daughter’s killer.

The upstart Dolphins welcome Jon Gruden and the Raiders to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. Miami is 2-and-0 after wins over the Titans and Jets.

