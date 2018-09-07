A gunman accused of shooting and killing four people in Cinncinati yesterday morning has and arrest record in South Florida.

Broward County jail records show 29-year-old Omar Enrique Santa Perez once had a Lake Worth address.

Actor Burt Reynolds and FSU football player died Thursday at age 82 of heart failure.

Reynolds played halfback at Palm Beach High School before going to Florida State in 1954 on a football scholarship.

Two FIU football players are wounded after a drive-by shooting in Miami-Dade. Police do not believe they were the intended target.

Palm Beach Gardens Serena Williams is back in the women’s final at the U.S. Open. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion and new mom will play 20-year-old Naomi Osaka of Japan in tomorrow’s final.

And the defending Super Bowl Campions, Philadelphia Eagles beat the Atlanta Falcons 18-12 in the opening night of NFL football.

The post The News You Need To Know In A Minute 9/7/18 appeared first on 850 WFTL.