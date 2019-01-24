The News You Need To Know In Minute 1/24/19

The Sebring community is mourning the loss of five innocent lives after authorities say a gunman identified as 21-year-old Zepher Xaver barricaded himself inside a SunTrust Bank after the deadly shooting. He eventually, peacefully surrendered and is in custody being questioned this morning.

President Trump says he will make his State of the Union address when the government shutdown is over. Today is day 34 of the shutdown with no end in sight.

The State of the Union speech may be up in the air but West Palm Beach Mayor Jerri Muoio will deliver her final State of the City speech this morning at the Palm Beach County Convention center. I will be reporting live from there at 8:35 with Jen and Bill to see how the city is doing. The mayor is termed out and and says when she is done as mayor she will not be seeking any other public office.

Colder temperatures are returning to South Florida this weekend also thunderstorms with strong wind gusts could begin as soon as tonight, with a chance of showers lasting through Sunday.