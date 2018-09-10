The News You Need To Know In One Minute 9/10/18

Hurricane Florence is rapidly strengthening over the southwest Atlantic and is expected to become a major hurricane this morning. Top winds are 105 miles per hour, making it a Category 2 storm. The current forecast track takes Hurricane Florence between Bermuda and the Bahamas tomorrow and toward the Carolinas on Thursday as a category 4 hurricane. We can expect increased wave action and rip currents. We are also keeping an eye on Hurricane Isaac is a category one and is headed for the Carribean and on into the Gulf of Mexico.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office say two people died in an airplane accident yesterday morning. PBSO says a twin engine plane crashed shortly before 11 a.m. in John Price Park.

CBS CEO Les Moonves is resigning amid new sexual misconduct allegations. More women came forward as was reported over the weekend in the New Yorker…and a New Yorker Miss New York has won the Miss America 2.0 contest for 2019.

The Dolphins overcame two lengthy weather delays as they outlasted the Titans 27-20 in Miami.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Moises Carotti who was caught sleeping on the MSD campus back in March has been fired.

