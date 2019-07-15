The Next Bond Will Be a Female

For the Bond fans who wanted to see the next Bond as female or a person of color, you’ve got a double whammy.

Lashana Lynch, who many may know from her role in Captain Marvel, will be announced as the next Bond once Craig’s version of the British spy retires.

The 31-year-old British actress will be introduced in Bond 25 as a person that Craig’s Bod character tries to seduce unsuccessfully.

A source close to the film says, “This a Bond for the modern era who will appeal to a younger generation while sticking true to what we all expect in a Bond film.”

What do you think about Lashana becoming the next Bond? Are you upset that Idris Elba or one of the other choices won’t be getting the role?