The Nickel Boys Selected as 2020 Read Together Palm Beach County Book

A Pulitzer Prize Winner Based on a Real-Life Florida Boys Reform School in the Jim Crow-era

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Sept. 21, 2020 – The Nickel Boys, a powerful tale of human perseverance, dignity and redemption, was announced today as the 2020 Read Together Palm Beach County book during the Literacy Coalition’s annual Mayors’ Literacy Initiative. Author Colson Whitehead won a 2020 Pulitzer Prize for the work of historical fiction. He also won the coveted prize in 2016 for The Underground Railroad.

The Nickel Boys was inspired by the revelations about the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida. The school, which was in operation from 1900 and to 2011, was originally intended as a refuge for troubled children. But throughout its history, the reform school gained a reputation for abuse, and even murder of students by staff.

The Coalition’s Read Together campaign encourages adults throughout Palm Beach County to read the same book at the same time. The goal is to get people engaged in discussing the themes of the book and to help entice those who can read, but seldom do, to get in the habit of reading again.

The Literacy Coalition and libraries throughout the county are planning book discussions and events through November as part of the Campaign. The Nickel Boys is recently out in paperback and is readily accessible at libraries and bookstores. The book can also be purchased through the Literacy Coalition for a $10 donation.

Read Together 2020 sponsors so far include Greenberg-Traurig, LLP and Chris and Tom Streit. Sponsorships for the 12th Read Together Palm Beach County campaign are also available. This community reading initiative is not a fundraiser but helps support the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County’s mission to improve the quality of life in our community by promoting and achieving literacy.

For more details, visit www.literacypbc.org or call 561-279-9103.

About the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County

A recipient of the coveted 4-star Charity Navigator rating for 11 consecutive years, the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County works to improve the quality of life in our community by promoting and achieving literacy. One in seven adults in our county is unable to read and understand information found in books, newspapers and manuals and nearly half of all third graders are not reading on grade level. Through extensive outreach and collaboration with a network of community partners, the Literacy Coalition strives to ensure that individuals who need to improve their literacy skills receive the help they need. By providing services to more than 27,000 adults, children and families each year, the Literacy Coalition’s goal is for every child and every adult in Palm Beach County to be able to read.