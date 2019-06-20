The Norton Presents Free Summer Programming for Teens, By Teens!

MUSEUM’S TEEN ADVISORY SQUAD (TASQ) TO PLAN

AND LEAD ART AFTER DARK FOR ALL AGES ON JULY 19

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (June 18, 2019) – School is out; summer

has heated up, which means teens are looking for something to do. This

summer the Norton Museum of Art presents a variety of programming for

young people to connect with art.

Teens Takeover the Norton, (figuratively speaking)

July 19 / 5-10 p.m.



To elevate the diverse and creative voices of today’s youth, once a year the

Norton asks its Teen Advisory Squad (TASQ) to plan and run the programs

for Art After Dark and make them as appealing to as wide an audience as

possible. This evening’s programs include the screening of three short

documentaries that focus on teens from Pahokee: Skip Day, The Rabbit Hunt,

and The Send-Off, which have won several awards since premiering at the

Sundance Film Festival. Directors Ivette Lucas and Patrick Bresnan and teens

who participated in the documentaries will discuss them after the screenings.

The evening also features teen-led tours, do-it-yourself art activities, music, an

open-mic, and a Silent Disco after-party. Bring friends and revel in the arts!



Teen Fridays

The Norton has begun a summer series that could be described as Art After

Dark within Art After Dark, special programming designed for ages 13-17

During Art After Dark – and like Art After Dark, it’s free!

The schedule is as follows:

June 28 / 6-10 p.m.

‘90s Pop Session: Dress in your favorite ‘90s attire and enjoy art workshops, a

trivia contest, and tour the photo-based exhibition, See and Be Seen: Picturing

Notoriety, which features about 50 works dating from as early as 1600 and

includes images of household names like Albert Einstein, Marilyn Monroe,

and Kimberly Denise Jones, the rapper and actress better known as Lil’ Kim.

Visitors can also ‘See and Be Seen’ in the exhibition by taking a selfie and

sending it to #NortonNow.

July 26 / 6-10 p.m.

Going Viral: An evening of programs around Internet fame! Explore the

galleries with a digital scavenger hunt, while also composing the perfect

selfie, led by the Norton’s Teen Advisory Squad (TASQ).

Aug. 9 / 6-10 p.m.

Animate the Night: Explore the beginning of animation with a hands-on

workshop, then enjoy a public screening of the original Snow White and the

Seven Dwarfs. Free popcorn!

Digital Art Workshop for teens offered

The Norton is also offering an art workshop titled Digital Stories where teens

can create a short video using Apple technology. The workshop runs from

2 to 5 p.m. on July 26.



Participants will learn how to create digital stories with photos, filters, emojis,

and animation using Apple technology, and will be able to collaborate with

others and create a short video to share. The workshop is recommended for

ages 13 and up, and all skill levels. I-Pads and snacks will be provided. This

workshop is ticketed and requires pre-registration at Norton.org. Cost is $10;

$5 for Members. Visit the programs page at Norton.org to register.

Norton seeks summer teen volunteers

The Norton is looking for Palm Beach County teens ages 15 to 17 to volunteer

during the summer! Click here for more info: https://www.norton.org/getinvolved/volunteer

Norton seeking members for its Teen Advisory Squad (TASQ)

The Norton’s Teen Advisory Squad (TASQ) is comprised of 15 dynamic

teens from Palm Beach County high schools who are selected from an annual

application process. TASQ members are provided an opportunity to turn their

creative ideas into action by collaborating, innovating, and designing Museum

programs for teens. Applications open July 1, 2019. For details visit

https://www.norton.org/programs/family_programs/teens/tasq

For more information about TASQ and other teen programs? Email

Teens@norton.org. And find more on Instagram: @nortonteens and

#NortonTeens



About the Norton Museum of Art

Founded in 1941, the Norton Museum of Art is recognized for its distinguished

holdings in American, European, and Chinese art, and a continually expanding

presence for Photography and Contemporary art. Its masterpieces of 19th

century and 20th century European painting and sculpture include works by

Brancusi, Gauguin, Matisse, and Picasso, and American works by Stuart Davis,

Hopper, O’Keeffe, Pollock, and Sheeler.

The Norton presents special exhibitions, lectures, tours, and programs for adults

and children throughout the year. In 2011, the Norton launched RAW

(Recognition of Art by Women), featuring the work of a living female painter

or sculptor and funded by the Leonard and Sophie Davis Fund/MLDauray Arts

Initiative. In 2012, the Norton established the biennial, international Rudin

Prize for Emerging Photographers in partnership with Beth Rudin DeWoody,

named in honor of her late father, Lewis Rudin.

In early 2016, the Norton broke ground for a visionary expansion designed by

architecture firm Foster + Partners, under the direction of Pritzker Prizewinning architect Lord Norman Foster. (Enabling construction had begun in

November 2015.) The project reorients the Norton’s entrance to the main

thoroughfare of South Dixie Highway, restoring the symmetry of the museum’s

original 1941 design, and includes a new 59,000-square-foot West Wing that

doubles education space, and increases gallery space for the Norton’s renowned

collection. The transformation of the Museum’s 6.3-acre campus will create a

museum in a garden, featuring new, verdant spaces and a sculpture garden.

Museum hours are: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and

Saturday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The

Museum is closed on Wednesdays and major holidays.

Admission prices are as follows: Free for Members, teachers and educators

with a valid school ID, and active military (and immediate family) with valid

ID. Students: $5 with valid school ID. General: $18; Seniors (60+): $15;

Children: Free for ages 12 and under. Museum admission is free to the public

on Fridays, and Saturdays.

• Free Fridays are made possible by the generosity of The Lunder

Foundation – Peter and Paula Lunder Family.

• Free Saturdays are made possible by the generosity of the Anna-Maria

and Stephen Kellen Foundation and Damon and Katherine

Mezzacappa.

Free parking is available across the street at 1501 S. Dixie Highway. For

additional information, please call (561) 832-5196, or visit www.norton.org.