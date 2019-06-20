The Norton Presents Free Summer Programming for Teens, By Teens!

MUSEUM’S TEEN ADVISORY SQUAD (TASQ) TO PLAN
AND LEAD ART AFTER DARK FOR ALL AGES ON JULY 19
WEST PALM BEACH, FL (June 18, 2019) – School is out; summer
has heated up, which means teens are looking for something to do. This
summer the Norton Museum of Art presents a variety of programming for
young people to connect with art.
Teens Takeover the Norton, (figuratively speaking)
July 19 / 5-10 p.m.
To elevate the diverse and creative voices of today’s youth, once a year the
Norton asks its Teen Advisory Squad (TASQ) to plan and run the programs
for Art After Dark and make them as appealing to as wide an audience as
possible. This evening’s programs include the screening of three short
documentaries that focus on teens from Pahokee: Skip Day, The Rabbit Hunt,
and The Send-Off, which have won several awards since premiering at the
Sundance Film Festival. Directors Ivette Lucas and Patrick Bresnan and teens
who participated in the documentaries will discuss them after the screenings.
The evening also features teen-led tours, do-it-yourself art activities, music, an
open-mic, and a Silent Disco after-party. Bring friends and revel in the arts!
Teen Fridays
The Norton has begun a summer series that could be described as Art After
Dark within Art After Dark, special programming designed for ages 13-17
During Art After Dark – and like Art After Dark, it’s free!
The schedule is as follows:
June 28 / 6-10 p.m.
‘90s Pop Session: Dress in your favorite ‘90s attire and enjoy art workshops, a
trivia contest, and tour the photo-based exhibition, See and Be Seen: Picturing
Notoriety, which features about 50 works dating from as early as 1600 and
includes images of household names like Albert Einstein, Marilyn Monroe,
and Kimberly Denise Jones, the rapper and actress better known as Lil’ Kim.
Visitors can also ‘See and Be Seen’ in the exhibition by taking a selfie and
sending it to #NortonNow.
July 26 / 6-10 p.m.
Going Viral: An evening of programs around Internet fame! Explore the
galleries with a digital scavenger hunt, while also composing the perfect
selfie, led by the Norton’s Teen Advisory Squad (TASQ).
Aug. 9 / 6-10 p.m.
Animate the Night: Explore the beginning of animation with a hands-on
workshop, then enjoy a public screening of the original Snow White and the
Seven Dwarfs. Free popcorn!
Digital Art Workshop for teens offered
The Norton is also offering an art workshop titled Digital Stories where teens
can create a short video using Apple technology. The workshop runs from
2 to 5 p.m. on July 26.
Participants will learn how to create digital stories with photos, filters, emojis,
and animation using Apple technology, and will be able to collaborate with
others and create a short video to share. The workshop is recommended for
ages 13 and up, and all skill levels. I-Pads and snacks will be provided. This
workshop is ticketed and requires pre-registration at Norton.org. Cost is $10;
$5 for Members. Visit the programs page at Norton.org to register.
Norton seeks summer teen volunteers
The Norton is looking for Palm Beach County teens ages 15 to 17 to volunteer
during the summer! Click here for more info: https://www.norton.org/getinvolved/volunteer
Norton seeking members for its Teen Advisory Squad (TASQ)
The Norton’s Teen Advisory Squad (TASQ) is comprised of 15 dynamic
teens from Palm Beach County high schools who are selected from an annual
application process. TASQ members are provided an opportunity to turn their
creative ideas into action by collaborating, innovating, and designing Museum
programs for teens. Applications open July 1, 2019. For details visit
https://www.norton.org/programs/family_programs/teens/tasq
For more information about TASQ and other teen programs? Email
Teens@norton.org. And find more on Instagram: @nortonteens and
#NortonTeens
About the Norton Museum of Art
Founded in 1941, the Norton Museum of Art is recognized for its distinguished
holdings in American, European, and Chinese art, and a continually expanding
presence for Photography and Contemporary art. Its masterpieces of 19th
century and 20th century European painting and sculpture include works by
Brancusi, Gauguin, Matisse, and Picasso, and American works by Stuart Davis,
Hopper, O’Keeffe, Pollock, and Sheeler.
The Norton presents special exhibitions, lectures, tours, and programs for adults
and children throughout the year. In 2011, the Norton launched RAW
(Recognition of Art by Women), featuring the work of a living female painter
or sculptor and funded by the Leonard and Sophie Davis Fund/MLDauray Arts
Initiative. In 2012, the Norton established the biennial, international Rudin
Prize for Emerging Photographers in partnership with Beth Rudin DeWoody,
named in honor of her late father, Lewis Rudin.
In early 2016, the Norton broke ground for a visionary expansion designed by
architecture firm Foster + Partners, under the direction of Pritzker Prizewinning architect Lord Norman Foster. (Enabling construction had begun in
November 2015.) The project reorients the Norton’s entrance to the main
thoroughfare of South Dixie Highway, restoring the symmetry of the museum’s
original 1941 design, and includes a new 59,000-square-foot West Wing that
doubles education space, and increases gallery space for the Norton’s renowned
collection. The transformation of the Museum’s 6.3-acre campus will create a
museum in a garden, featuring new, verdant spaces and a sculpture garden.
Museum hours are: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and
Saturday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The
Museum is closed on Wednesdays and major holidays.
Admission prices are as follows: Free for Members, teachers and educators
with a valid school ID, and active military (and immediate family) with valid
ID. Students: $5 with valid school ID. General: $18; Seniors (60+): $15;
Children: Free for ages 12 and under. Museum admission is free to the public
on Fridays, and Saturdays.
• Free Fridays are made possible by the generosity of The Lunder
Foundation – Peter and Paula Lunder Family.
• Free Saturdays are made possible by the generosity of the Anna-Maria
and Stephen Kellen Foundation and Damon and Katherine
Mezzacappa.
Free parking is available across the street at 1501 S. Dixie Highway. For
additional information, please call (561) 832-5196, or visit www.norton.org.