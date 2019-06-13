The numbers are in: Celine Dion's career concert gross now tops one billion dollars

Denise Truscello

Denise TruscelloCeline Dion ended her Las Vegas residency last weekend, and the final box office numbers have brought the Canadian superstar to the next level in terms of career concert earnings.

According to Billboard, Celine's two Vegas residencies -- A New Day, which ran from 2003 to 2007 and Celine, which ran from 2011 to this year -- combined to gross just over $681 million, with ticket sales of more than $4,555,000. They are the two best-selling, highest-grossing Las Vegas residencies of all time, reports the publication.

All in all, Celine's concert career has grossed $1.082 billion, making her one of only eight artists to have topped the one-billion mark in the history of Billboard Boxscore.

And her concert earnings will continue to grow, even without Las Vegas. On September 18, she'll launch her Courage World Tour, in support of her upcoming album Courage, due in November. It'll mark her first North American tour since 2009.

