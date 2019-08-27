The numbers are in: Ed Sheeran's Divide Tour is officially highest-grossing of all time

ABC/Paula LoboWe already knew Ed Sheeran broke U2’s all-time record for highest-grossing tour, but now the final numbers are in.

Ed officially wrapped his 255-date Divide Tour yesterday with a hometown show in Ipswich, England. According to Billboard Boxscore, the tour sold 8.9 million tickets and grossed $776.2 million.

U2’s The 360° Tour in 2009-2011 held the previous record of $736.4 million.

The Divide Tour began on March 16, 2017 in Turin, Italy and hit six continents over 30 months. At the last of his four shows in Ipswich Monday, he hinted he may be closing the chapter on doing solo performances with just a loop pedal and a guitar.

Ed actually said something similar in the interview he did to promote his new album No. 6 Collaborations Project. Noting that he'd love to perform his Bruno Mars/Chris Stapleton collab "Blow" with a full band, he explained, "People like my loop pedal, and no one's seen me with a band. And I think it's time to have a show that incorporates both of them, personally."

"This might be the last loop pedal gig,” he told fans, according to the BBC.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.