‘The Office’ Cast Reunites for Zoom Wedding

With the help of ‘The Office’ alum John Krasinski and his castmates, a Maryland couple got a one-of-a-kind wedding.

Susan and John, who are avid ‘The Office’ fans, were married by Krasinski and his castmates helped out by recreating the scene where they danced down the aisle at Jim and Pam’s wedding.

The Zoom event was re-aired on Krasinski’s “Some Good News” YouTube channel.

How did the couple get the reunion to be the theme for their wedding? Well, Susan and John caught Krasinski’s attention when they recreated the scene where Jim proposed to Pam at a gas station.

What celebrities would you like to be guests at your wedding?