The Office Is Moving To Peacock With NEW Material!

The Office has been like a warm, weighted blanket for many this year, offering the comfort of binge-watching for Netflix users. Things are going to change a little next year, though.

Netflix has announced that The Office will officially be leaving its platform on December 31. While this may be upsetting to the show’s fans, there IS some good news.

The Office will be available on NBC’s streaming service Peacock starting January 1. AND this will include new material, possibly extras and deleted scenes from the dvds.

Matt Strauss of NBCUniversal Digital and Peacock says, ““We will be reintroducing ‘The Office’ in a more complete way, incorporating elements that were not part of the original broadcast.”

Will you be watching The Office on Peacock? Do you like The Office? What is your favorite episode?