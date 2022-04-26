The O’Jays announce plans to launch farewell tour

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The “Love Train” is preparing for its final journey: Legendary R&B/soul group The O’Jays have announced that they will be mounting a farewell tour.

The group, which has been together for over 60 years, continues to be led by founding members Eddie Levert and Walter Williams Sr., who began singing together more than 70 years ago.

“The reason that this is our last tour is because, between Eddie and I, our ages will be over 160 years old by the end of the tour. I will be 60, and Eddie… you can do the rest of the math,” jokes Williams. “But really, we wanted one last tour to say goodbye to our friends, family and fans, and ride The Love Train together, one last time.”

Adds Levert, “I was thinking that I would quietly retire, but our fans and my body weren’t having it…The love and physical benefits of performing keeps us on the younger side of our age. This tour is a celebration of all of our lives and the struggles and joys that got us to today. It is time for us to say goodbye and we would like to do it in person. Please come join us as we play the music we have shared together over the past 60 years, one last time.”

The O’Jays are best known for their run of 1970s hits co-written by the Philadelphia-based songwriting and production duo of Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, including “Back Stabbers,” “For the Love of Money,” “I Love Music,” “Use ta Be My Girl,” and the chart-topping “Love Train.” In 2019, the group released a comeback album titled The Last Word. So far, no dates have been announced for the tour, but visit MightyOJays.com for the latest updates.

