The Olive Garden Breadstick Bouquet For Valentine’s Day!!!

Is bread the way to your lover’s heart? Olive Garden has something for you.

The restaurant is selling their famous breadsticks in bouquets for Valentine’s Day.

The breadstick bouquet will be offered in Olive Garden’s Valentine’s Day To Go dinner. The price of the three-course meal starts at $34.99.

There will be a box of chocolates to go with it as well. The deal begins on February 13th.

Are you going to get a food bouquet for someone on Valentine’s Day? I hope someone gets it for me! Need my address?!