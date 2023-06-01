The Original Title of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” is one of the most beloved rock songs of all time, but would that still be true if it had a different title?

A collection of Freddie Mercury’s personal items are set to be auctioned off soon, and that includes a document revealing the song’s original title.

The original title of “Bohemian Rhapsody?” “Mongolian Rhapsody.”

Auction company Sotheby’s tweeted images of drafts of the song, which includes a glimpse at its original title.

That collection of Mercury’s personal items is set to be auctioned off in September.

Do you think the song would have been as successful if it was called “Mongolian Rhapsody?” What is something you’d like to own from Freddie Mercury’s personal collection?