Filming for the spinoff to The Batman starring his nemesis Penguin will begin filming this June.
The Penguin will shoot in L.A. and is described as a Scarface-like story about the rise of The Penguin.
Matt Reeves, director of The Batman, will produce the series and Colin Farrell will once again portray Batman’s rival.
‘The Penguin’ Series Coming to HBO Max
