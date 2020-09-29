The Perfect Halloween Decoration

If you want to go big with your Halloween decorations this year, you might as well go HUGE. People on social media are going wild right now for a Halloween decoration from Home Depot . . . it’s a 12-FOOT SKELETON you put in your front yard. From the pictures, it’s so enormous it really looks like a giant skeleton is on a rampage in the neighborhood. Home Depot is selling it for $300, but they’re temporarily sold out. Some people are selling them on eBay for ridiculous prices . . . like in the $1,000 range.