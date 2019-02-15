The Perfect Solution To The “Bed Hog!”

Have you ever woken up hanging halfway off the bed because somehow your significant other managed to shift themselves across two-thirds of the damn thing during the night? Then this is for you. Ford just invented a bed that stops one person from hogging too much space. The bed has sensors in it that detect where both people are sleeping. And if one person crosses the 50% mark, the mattress gently moves on a conveyer belt to give the other person more space back on their side. Unfortunately, they just made the bed as part of a promotion for the lane assist feature in their cars. But maybe if enough people demand this from a bed, it can become a real thing.