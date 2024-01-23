The Piano Man Has New Music

This is awesome! Billy Joel is getting ready to release his first new single in nearly 20 years. The Piano Man has announced that “Turn The Lights Back On” will drop on February 1st. It will be his first new song since 2007’s “All My Life.” He hinted at a new release during one of his Madison Square Garden residency shows last month, telling the crowd, “We got a little something we’re working on you might hear some time.” Joel hasn’t said if the new single will be followed by morePianoMan, #BillyJoel or if an album is in the works.