“The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains” is Coming to the US. The interactive audio visual exhibition spans 50 years of one of the world’s most iconic rock bands!

The flow of the exhibition, in chronological order, is enhanced by music and the voices of past and present members of Pink Floyd throughout, including David Gilmour, Nick Mason, Roger Waters, and Richard Wright, explaining their experiences and musical experimentation during their careers.

The L.A. appearance of the exhibition runs through November 28th.

Tickets are available at VMMLA.com and PinkFloydExhibition.com.