The Pointer Sisters’ Anita Pointer has died at 74

Anita Pointer, founding member of the legendary sister act the Pointer Sisters, passed away Saturday at the age of 74, with her publicist noting she was “surrounded by family at the time of her death.”

“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June and Bonnie and at peace,” read a statement from the family. “She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us.”

The statement added, “Please respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss. Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there.”

Anita and her sisters Bonnie, June and Ruth formed the Pointer Sisters in 1969, and they released their self-titled debut album in 1973. In 1974 they won a Grammy for the track “Fairytale.” Between 1973 and 1985 they had 13 U.S. Top 20 hits including “I’m So Excited” and “Neutron Dance,” which both went to number three, as well as “Fire,” “He’s So Shy,” and “Slow Dance.” Their 1983 triple platinum album Break Out, earned them two more Grammy Awards for the songs “Jump” and “Automatic.”

The sisters also appeared on screen, making their feature film debut in Richard Pryor‘s 1976 film Car Wash, and they also made appearances on such TV shows as The Carol Burnett Show, Love Boat and more. They received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994, and have been honored with the Soul of America Music Awards and inducted into the Soul Train Hall of Fame.

