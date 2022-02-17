‘The Police — Greatest Hits’ being reissued on vinyl for 30th anniversary

UMe/Polydor

Originally released in September of 1992, The Police compilation Greatest Hits is being reissued on vinyl for its 30th anniversary.

The album had a limited vinyl release because of course back in the day, all anybody wanted was CDs. As a result, it’s long been out of print, but it’ll be back on April 15. The two-LP set was remastered at Abbey Road and cut at half speed. It comes as two heavyweight vinyl discs packaged in a gatefold sleeve. You can pre-order it now.

The album includes 16 tracks spanning the band’s five studio albums, from “Roxanne” from Outlandos d’Amour, to “Tea in the Sahara,” from Synchronicity.

Meanwhile, the three members of The Police are keeping busy: Sting resumes his world tour in March and his Las Vegas residency in June, while Andy Summers will tour his latest photo exhibit this July and his one-man multimedia music show in October. Stewart Copeland will be performing with an orchestra in North America and Europe this year, and premiere his latest opera, The Witches Seed, in Italy in July.

Here’s the Greatest Hits track listing:

Disc One

Side A

“Roxanne”

“Can’t Stand Losing You”

“So Lonely”

“Message in a Bottle”

Side B

“Walking on the Moon”

“The Bed’s Too Big Without You”

“Don’t Stand So Close to Me”

“De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da”

Disc Two

Side A

“Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic”

“Invisible Sun”

“Spirits in the Material World”

“Synchronicity II”

Side B

“Every Breath You Take”

“King of Pain”

“Wrapped Around Your Finger”

“Tea in the Sahara”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.