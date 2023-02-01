‘The Police Greatest Hits’ to be reissued on double-LP vinyl

A&M

When The Police released their Greatest Hits album in 1992, only a limited run of vinyl copies were made available to fans. Well, now fans and vinyl collectors have a second shot at getting their hands on one.

On March 24, The Police Greatest Hits, described as “a perfect introduction to the Police for new admirers,” will get a special double-LP reissue on 180g heavyweight black vinyl. The new release was remastered at Abbey Road Studios.

The set features 16 classic Police tunes, including their number one single “Every Breath You Take,” along with hits like “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” “Message In a Bottle” and “Don’t Stand So Close To Me.”

The album is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.