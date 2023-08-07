The Police tunes get global interpretation for Stewart Copeland’s ‘Police Beyond Borders’

BMG

Stewart Copeland is giving fans yet another way to enjoy The Police’s music.

Earlier this year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame drummer released Police Deranged, featuring orchestral versions of the band’s classic tunes. Now, he’s announced the upcoming release of Police Beyond Borders, an album of the band’s greatest hits interpreted by musicians from around the world. He teamed with Ricky Kej for the project, a collaborator on the Grammy-winning album Devine Tides.

“The flavors of all these amazing languages on Police Beyond Borders light up these tunes that are so familiar,” Copeland shares. “The Police were always a global band, and Sting wrote songs about the bigger picture of humanity.” He adds, “Music brings us together, and my humble hope is that this record can contribute to that special human bonding experience that we need now more than ever.”

Police Beyond Borders will be released digitally August 18.

Here is the track list for Police Beyond Borders:

“King of Pain” (feat. Berklee Indian Ensemble)

“Roxanne” (feat. Mzansi Youth Choir)

“Message in a Bottle” (feat. Salim-Sulaiman, Masa Takumi)

“Tea in the Sahara” (Cui Jian)

“Don’t Stand So Close To Me” (Soweto Gospel Choir, Ron Korb)

“Every Little Thing She Does is Magic” (feat. Berklee Indian Ensemble)

“Can’t Stand Losing You” (Mzansi Youth Choir, Max ZT)

“Murder By Numbers” (Alison Balsom, Shankar Mahadevan, Max ZT)

“Demolition Man” (featuring Serj Tankian)

“Every Breath You Take” (Soweto Gospel Choir)

