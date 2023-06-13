The Police’s Andy Summers adds more dates to solo tour

Rodrigo Vaz/Getty Images

Andy Summers is extending his time on the road. The former Police guitarist is due to head out on his The Cracked Lens + A Missing String tour in July, and he’s just expanded the trek.

The tour, which combines Summer’s music and photography, will now consist of over 30 dates, kicking off July 21 in Beverly, Massachusetts, and wrapping November 12 in Calgary, Canada.

Summers originally hit the road with this tour in 2019, but COVID-19 got in the way of expanding the trek. He shares, “I’m thrilled to be going out with his show again. Let the light shine … after all we went through.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, June 16. A complete list of dates can be found at andysummers.com.

